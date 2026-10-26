Bengaluru's Lasting Cinema Culture: Old Single-Screen Theatres Still Draw Movie Buffs

The way we watch movies in Bengaluru, it has completely changed over the years. On one side, we have fancy multiplexes, and on the other side, OTT platforms are letting us watch films right from our couches. Because of this, many iconic single-screen theatres in the city, they had to shut shop one by one. But wait, the story is not over yet. Some of these good old theatres in Bengaluru, they are still pulling in the crowds and keeping the city's rich cinema history totally alive.

Bengaluru's old theatres, they still live in our memories

Take Cauvery Theatre on Sankey Road, for example. The building is demolished now, but the memories of watching movies there, they are still fresh for many. The crazy housefull shows, hanging out with friends, and those sweet childhood memories still make people nostalgic. Same goes for Plaza Theatre on MG Road and Naga Theatre on Ulsoor Road. They are all history now. Even in the Majestic area, famous spots like Sangam, Alankar, Sagar Movies, and Kalpana Screen, they have stopped their operations completely.

Tavarekere theatres, they are still running housefull shows

Recently, Shyam Kodavarthi from the 'Bengaluru Prayana' team, he went exploring a bunch of old theatres in the Tavarekere area. The roads are narrow and the whole vibe of the city has changed, but these theatres, they are still screening movies. During his heritage walk, he visited Balaji Cinema, Lakshmi Cinema, Srinivasa Theatre, and the newly renovated Sandhya Theatre.

Balaji Cinema: This theatre, it started back in 1990 and had around 1,500 seats.

Lakshmi Cinema: Opened in 1995, this place has a seating capacity of about 1,100.

Srinivasa Theatre: This is the oldest theatre in the area. It has been running non-stop since 1975.

Sandhya Theatre: This renovated cinema hall, it was a major highlight of the walk.

These theatres, they mostly screen Kannada movies, but they also show films in other South Indian languages. According to Shyam Kodavarthi, the location of these theatres, it might be the main reason they survived. In such packed areas, redeveloping the space for commercial use, it is not that easy. Started between the 1970s and 1990s, these cinema halls, they are still giving the local audience a solid movie-watching experience.

Old theatre with 4K projection and Dolby Atmos

Sri Radhakrishna Theatre in Mattadahalli, RT Nagar, it is another classic single-screen that is still going strong. Started in 1999, this theatre, it got a complete makeover in June 2019. They have upgraded with modern facilities like 4K projection and a Dolby Atmos sound system. They are still running regular shows, proving that even old theatres, they can easily upgrade with the times.

Sampige Theatre in Malleshwaram has its own special history

Sampige Theatre in Malleshwaram, it is a huge part of the city's cinema history. Started in 1976, this hall had around 1,000 seats. Witnessing decades of movie magic, this theatre, it perfectly reminds us of Bengaluru's old cinema legacy.

Mukunda Cinemas, it is another great example of an old theatre still attracting movie buffs. And when we talk about cinema hubs, the Gandhinagar and KG Road areas, they are the main centers. Here, iconic theatres like Santosh, Nartaki, Sapna, Triveni, and Anupama, they are still grabbing the attention of hardcore cinema lovers.

Single-screen experience, it hits totally different than multiplexes!

Today, we have so many options to watch a movie. Multiplexes give you push-back seats and high-tech sound. OTT platforms let you watch whatever you want, whenever you want at home. But the mass celebration you get inside a single-screen theatre, that feeling has a separate fan base altogether.

At the end of the day, Bengaluru's old single-screen theatres, they are not just brick and mortar buildings. They are symbols of a surviving cinema culture. Despite our fast-changing lifestyles, they still hold the memories of multiple generations and the pure joy of hardcore fans.