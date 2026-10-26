MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company highlights simulation-based findings on autonomous fleet reliability and a later patent application's citation of Pola's earlier invention

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barmeter Technologies LLC has issued a statement highlighting recently published research by platform engineer and inventor Sai Kumar Pola on autonomous warehouse fleet orchestration, alongside his contribution as a named inventor on a U.S. patent addressing real-time application programming interface (API) traffic management.

Barmeter Technologies noted that reliable automation, resilient digital infrastructure and effective management of shared system resources are important considerations for organizations using technology-enabled workflows. The company is drawing attention to publicly available research and patent records for their broader engineering relevance. This announcement does not describe a Barmeter product deployment, research partnership, patent license or commercial relationship with the organizations named in the patent records.

Research on autonomous warehouse fleets

Pola's 2026 paper,“Multi-Agent AI Systems for Autonomous Fleet Orchestration in Smart Warehouse,” published in the International Journal of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, examines three transparent approaches to assigning pickup-and-delivery tasks to simulated warehouse robots: fixed-zone assignment, a nearest-idle-robot approach and a market-auction approach that considers travel distance, battery reserve, congestion and workload fairness.

Across 144 seeded simulation trials, the study evaluated ordinary operation and disruptions including robot breakdowns, aisle congestion, accelerated battery drain and surges in orders. Under demand-surge and combined-stress conditions, fixed-zone assignment completed approximately 90% of orders, while both adaptive approaches completed approximately 99% to 100%. The market-auction configuration reassigned work following simulated robot breakdowns in an average of 14 simulation ticks, compared with 40 ticks for the other approaches.

The authors attribute the faster recovery to a shorter configured failure-detection timeout, not to a demonstrated inherent advantage of the auction algorithm. They also found no statistically significant difference in throughput or wait time between the two adaptive approaches in the tested scenarios. The findings come from a small-scale simulation, not a commercial warehouse deployment, and should not be interpreted as verified performance gains in operating facilities.

Patent addressing API traffic and infrastructure protection

Pola is a named inventor on U.S. Patent No. 11,693,715 B2,“Method and Apparatus for Real-Time Dynamic Application Programming Interface (API) Traffic Shaping and Infrastructure Resource Protection in a Multiclient Network Environment,” issued July 4, 2023, and assigned to Pitney Bowes Inc. The patent describes techniques for managing API request traffic and shared infrastructure capacity in a multiclient environment.

A later U.S. patent application, Publication No. US 2025/0344233 A1,“Resource Allocation for Provisioning Systems in Wireless Communication Networks,” published November 6, 2025, and assigned to T-Mobile Innovations LLC, lists the earlier patent family among its citations. This is a documented patent citation; it does not establish that T-Mobile implemented, licensed, purchased or commercially used the patented invention.

Barmeter Technologies said the two subjects illustrate distinct but related engineering concerns: coordinating distributed autonomous activity when conditions change and protecting shared digital infrastructure when demand varies. The company's statement is limited to the research findings and patent information available in the cited public records.

About Sai Kumar Pola

Sai Kumar Pola is a platform engineering professional with more than nine years of experience in distributed systems, cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes, platform reliability and automation. His professional work includes cloud migrations, microservices infrastructure and operational resilience.

About Barmeter Technologies

Barmeter Technologies LLC is a Dallas-area business that uses digital engineering and technology-enabled workflows in its operations. This announcement reflects the company's commentary on publicly available technical work.

References

Research:“Multi-Agent AI Systems for Autonomous Fleet Orchestration in Smart Warehouse.” International Journal of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, 6(8s), 2026, pp. 1328–1340.

Patent: U.S. Patent No. 11,693,715 B2, issued July 4, 2023.

Citing application: U.S. Patent Application Publication No. US 2025/0344233 A1, published November 6, 2025.

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