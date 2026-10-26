Future Processing Publishes Case Study On Its 15-Month AI Transformation

Future Processing's case study“Our path from AI adoption to AI transformation”: 81% of survey respondents said they used AI tools, but gave 34 out of 100 to how they used AI as a team.

Mike Zamarski, AI Strategy Advisor at Future Processing, on why human adoption and organisational inertia are the hardest part of AI transformation.

Four questions answered in Future Processing's case study“Our path from AI adoption to AI transformation”.

81% of survey respondents said they used AI tools, yet gave team-level AI use 34 out of 100. The case study shows how the company closed that distance.

- Mike Zamarski, AI Strategy Advisor, Future Processing

UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Future Processing, one of Poland's leading software companies, has published“Our path from AI adoption to AI transformation”, a case study for technology leaders. The PDF is available in English and Polish and is free to share with leadership teams.

In Future Processing's first company-wide survey, 81% of respondents said they used AI tools. The same people gave 34 out of 100 to how they used AI as a team. The case study is about closing that distance: what the company did, in what order, and what it measured over fifteen months.

“Long before our AI transformation began, I came to a conclusion that hardly anyone was voicing at the time: the hard part of the journey would be human adoption and organisational inertia, more than the technology, and our transformation had to allow for that,” said Mike Zamarski, AI Strategy Advisor at Future Processing and the author of the four-point AI Organisational Resilience Framework.

Questions the case study answers

The case study is built on Future Processing's own data, from two company-wide employee surveys and a quarterly maturity assessment. It answers four questions:

Everyone's already using AI. Doesn't that mean we've adopted it?

If we give everyone AI tools, how do we keep control of what goes into them?

How do we build AI capability when we can't hire it?

When does AI actually change how the work gets done?

The answers cover what the company did, in what order, what it measured, and what it would do the same way again.

The thinking behind it

The case study builds on the enterprise AI transformation guide by Daria Polończyk, Head of Delivery at Future Processing, published in September 2026.

“The trouble is that rolling out tools only gets you to the starting line. In practice, enterprise AI transformation redesigns how work gets done,” writes Polończyk in the guide.

The guide points to research showing the gap is widespread. According to EY's 2025 Work Reimagined survey, 88% of employees use AI at work, but only 5% use it in advanced ways. S&P Global found that 42% of companies abandoned most of their AI initiatives in 2025, up from 17% the year before.

The guide also describes the approach Future Processing took internally. The company mapped out AI Boosted Delivery, a programme built as part of its broader transformation strategy and tied to clear business goals. It began with workshops focused on what the future of delivery could look like, before working backwards to map what had to change and in what order. The result was Delivery 2.0, a redesign of the operating model built on small teams of up to three product builders. Those teams share a broad base of AI-supported software delivery skills, with one deep specialism per person brought in where the project needs it.

The guide also explains how the company approached AI capability. Rather than looking to hire it, Future Processing found it already had the people it needed and gave them protected time, the right conditions and a clear priority. They built the company's own agentic platform.

Availability

The case study is available on the AI transformation case study page. Readers can start with the enterprise AI transformation guide, which covers the ground the case study stands on.

About Future Processing

For more than 25 years, Future Processing has delivered technology services including consulting, digital product services, cloud, data solutions, AI and ML, cybersecurity, software development and managed services. It serves clients in finance, insurance, media, energy and utilities, and other industries. Headquartered in Gliwice, Poland, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and Ukraine. Future Processing is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, a Microsoft Partner since 2007 and a Google Cloud Partner. It is certified in the Claude Partner Network and was named a Top Clutch AI Strategy Company and Top Clutch AI Consulting Company in 2026.

Jarosław Kacprzak

Future Processing

+44 845 805 7479

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