Congress Govt Anti-Farmer, Fails To Release Drought Relief: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) Karnataka BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka on Monday accused the Congress government of being anti-farmer, alleging that it had failed to release the announced Rs 2,500 -- a one-time input subsidy per farmer -- drought relief even a month after the special session of the legislature.

In a statement, Ashoka targeted Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that the government had made a grand announcement of relief during the special session but had failed to transfer even the promised amount to farmers' bank accounts.

He said the government had announced only Rs 2,500 as relief for farmers already struggling with drought, which he described as an insult to the farming community. He also pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara had reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's Finance Department and its functioning over the delay in releasing the funds.

“Does a government that cannot release even the money announced before 224 elected representatives inside the temple of democracy have any moral right to continue in power?” Ashoka asked.

Accusing the Congress government of betraying farmers on two fronts, Ashoka alleged that it had failed to release the promised drought relief and had also not paid the state's share of the premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), thereby preventing farmers from receiving insurance compensation.

“On the one hand, you are misleading farmers by failing to provide even the meagre relief promised to them. On the other hand, you are cheating farmers by not paying the state government's share of the premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, preventing them from receiving insurance compensation,” he alleged.

Ashoka questioned how the public could trust the government when even its own Deputy Chief Minister and ministers were reportedly dissatisfied with its functioning.

“Is this what your so-called farmer-friendly governance means? Making grand announcements and taking credit for them, only to claim that the treasury is empty when it comes to implementation?” he asked.

He warned that the anger of poor farmers suffering due to drought would eventually affect the Congress government politically.

Ashoka demanded that the state government immediately release the drought relief amount to farmers and pay its share of the crop insurance premium. He warned that if the government failed to act, the Congress government would face the consequences of farmers' anger.

The allegations come amid continuing concerns over drought-related distress among farmers in Karnataka.