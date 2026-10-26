72-Year-Old Woman Steals Foreigner's Bag In Delhi's Paharganj Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 72-year-old woman in connection with the theft of a foreign national's bag from a shop in Paharganj and recovered Rs 1,85,500 in Indian currency and $2,600 from her possession, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Savita Gandhi, alias Saroj Gandhi, was arrested on October 24 from Uttam Nagar in West Delhi. She allegedly stole the bag while the foreign national was shopping in Paharganj.

The incident came to light on October 21, when the foreign national lodged an online complaint regarding the theft.

The stolen bag contained a passport, visa documents, $2,600, Rs 2.5 lakh in Indian currency, three credit cards and a Samsung mobile phone.

Following the complaint, the staff of Police Post Sangatrashan, under Paharganj police station, launched an investigation to identify the accused and recover the stolen belongings.

A dedicated police team comprising SI Sahil, W/SI Khaiko Asune, HC Bhageerath, HC Niranjan, W/Ct Mohini Bharti and Ct Lalit was constituted under the leadership of SI S.N. Ojha, in-charge of Police Post Sangatrashan. The team worked under the supervision of the Station House Officer (SHO), Paharganj, and the overall supervision of the ACP, Paharganj.

During the investigation, police analysed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the area. Human intelligence and information developed through local sources also helped investigators identify the suspect.

After establishing her identity, the team gathered information about her whereabouts with the assistance of informers and by coordinating with investigating officers who had arrested her in previous cases.

Acting on the information, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused in Uttam Nagar on October 24.

The stolen Indian currency and US dollars were subsequently recovered from her possession. Police said the clothes she wore at the time of the offence were also recovered.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to her involvement in the theft.

According to the police, she is a habitual offender with 14 previous criminal involvements, including cases registered at several police stations in Delhi. She was also recently released from Tihar Jail.

Police further said that the accused allegedly used her senior-citizen appearance to avoid suspicion while committing thefts. The details regarding the opening of her history sheet and a proposal for her externment are being verified.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 80090378/26 under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Paharganj police station.

Further legal proceedings are underway.