Three More Kerala PSC Exams Under Scanner As Governor Seeks Removal Of Chairman, Members

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (IANS) Three more Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment examinations are set to come under criminal investigation on Monday, widening the recruitment scandal that prompted outgoing Governor Rajendra Arlekar to recommend the removal of the PSC chairman and 15 members.

The news of Arlekar writing to the President for action surfaced on Sunday. The Crime Branch is preparing to register fresh cases relating to the recruitment of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, Fisheries Extension Officers and Village Oil Inspectors.

The developments have intensified scrutiny of the PSC, with allegations of serious irregularities in question papers, rank lists and appointments.

The Governor's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu, sent shortly before he left office on October 15, was based largely on findings by the PSC's own internal vigilance wing, which reportedly identified serious lapses in the conduct of examinations.

The alleged failure to take appropriate action despite these findings was a key concern behind his intervention.

In the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector examination, a preliminary inquiry reportedly found that questions prepared by a leading PSC coaching centre had been reproduced in the question paper.

Investigators are examining how the questions entered the examination and whether candidates received an unfair advantage.

The recruitment of Fisheries Extension Officers has also raised serious questions.

All candidates in the top 100 of the rank list were reportedly students of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

Other candidates have alleged that teachers from the same university prepared the question paper and served on the interview board, creating a scope for a conflict of interest.

Allegations have also surfaced that the process favoured SFI activists and student union leaders.

In the Village Oil Inspector recruitment, a PSC official's wife was allegedly appointed despite not possessing the prescribed qualifications.

The allegation has raised questions about whether recruitment rules were selectively applied.

The fresh cases come amid growing pressure on the PSC following the Kerala High Court's intervention in the wider examination irregularities probe.

The state government had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team, but the investigation has faced criticism over the pace of progress.

The Governor had also summoned the PSC chairman and secretary to Lok Bhavan to seek explanations.

Dissatisfied with their responses, he reportedly concluded that stronger action was needed to restore public confidence in the constitutional body.

The President's decision on the removal recommendation is awaited.

Meanwhile, the registration of the three cases is expected to widen the investigation and put further pressure on the PSC to explain how the alleged irregularities occurred and whether those responsible will be held accountable.