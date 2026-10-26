Abhijeet Sawant: Songs From The 90S Are Still Loved By Everyone

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Singer Abhijeet Sawant is now reportedly set to take the audience on a unique journey of 90s songs through his '90's Band'. He says, while singing songs in different forms today, he realises the fun of old songs is something else.

Speaking about this new concept, Abhijeet said in a statement: "Songs from the 90s are still loved by everyone. The idea behind this is to bring a musical gathering of these songs through this 90s band.”

What exactly this band is, and when it will meet the audience, is still under wraps.

He added:“While singing songs in different forms today, I realize the fun of old songs is something else, and that's why I want to take the audience back to the 90s era once again, and this is what the audience should experience through 90's Band."

The magic of 90s songs is set to be experienced once again, and there is no doubt that Abhijeet's 90's Band will mesmerize even Gen-Z fans. On the work front, Abhijeet is currently seen performing with his OG Indian Idol gang in Indian Idol Legends Return.

Abhijeet Sawant has returned to 'Indian Idol' stage after two decades.

Talking about Abhijeet, after making an impact with“Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013, which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and the thriller crime series C.I.D.

The show is set to premiere on Sony TV on October 17.