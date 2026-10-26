Actor Nayanthara Reunites With Rajinikanth For The Upcoming Film Dharman

Nayanthara Joins Cast of Dharman

The highly anticipated film 'Dharman,' starring Rajinikanth, has added another familiar face to its cast, with actor Nayanthara joining the project. The announcement marks the reunion of the two stars five years after they last shared screen space in 'Annaatthe' (2021). The film's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced Nayanthara's casting on X. Welcoming the actor to the film, the production house wrote,“THE AURA IS DOUBLE...Welcoming the one and only #Nayanthara to DHARMAN...” Take a look Some Eyes say it all THE CHARISMA ARRIVES I Today at 7:02 PM #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari @APIfilms @homescreenent @saregamasouth @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram - Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) October 25, 2026

Background and Production Details

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have worked together in several films over the years, including 'Chandramukhi' (2005), 'Kuselan' (2008), 'Darbar' (2020) and 'Annaatthe' (2021). Details about Nayanthara's role and the film's story have not been revealed yet.

Film Crew and Release Expectations

'Dharman' is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan. The film's shooting began earlier this year, and the team has completed several schedules. The makers have not yet announced an official release date. However, the film is reportedly being planned for a theatrical release during Pongal 2027. The film also stars Simran, Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela. Ram Pothineni has reportedly been approached to play the main antagonist, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Technical Team

On the technical front, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Niketh Bommireddy is handling cinematography. Pradeep E Ragav is the editor, and the Anbariv duo is in charge of the stunt choreography. Ashwath Marimuthu is known for directing films such as 'Oh My Kadavule' (2020) and 'Dragon'.

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