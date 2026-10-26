Kharge Pays Tributes To Maharishi Valmiki On His Birth Anniversary

Kharge Pays Tribute to Maharishi Valmiki

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid rich tributes on the birth anniversary of 'Adikavi' Maharishi Valmiki, remarking that the sage's immortal epic, the Ramayana, and his teachings inspire society to stand with the afflicted and raise a voice against injustice. In a post on X, the Congress chief highlighted that the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki embody the vision of a society rooted in equality, justice, and human dignity.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki Ji, I offer millions of salutations at his sacred feet. Through his immortal creation, the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki Ji illuminated the path of truth, love, compassion, and duty for humanity. His life inspires us to stand with every afflicted soul and raise our voice against injustice," Kharge posted.

Emphasising the foundational values of humanity reflected in the sage's philosophy, he added, "In his thoughts resides the soul of humanity, and in his ideals lies the vision of a society founded on equality, justice, and human dignity."

Rahul Gandhi Honors the Sage

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, paying homage to the author of the epic Ramayana and 'Adi Kavi', and emphasising that Maharishi Valmiki's teachings of truth, justice, compassion, and harmony will forever remain a guiding light for society.

In a post on X, the Congress leader highlighted Maharishi Valmiki's timeless ideals of harmony and righteous conduct. "Heartfelt congratulations on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki Ji, the creator of the epic Ramayana and the Adi Kavi," Gandhi wrote.

Emphasising the sage's enduring influence, he added, "Maharishi Valmiki Ji showed the path of truth, justice, compassion, and harmony to society. His life philosophy will always remain an inspiration for us."

Significance of Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana. Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar.

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