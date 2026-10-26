Delhi CM Inspects New Namo Yamuna River Safari Ahead Of Chhath Puja

Delhi CM Inspects Namo Yamuna River Safari

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, inspected the capital's first-ever 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' on Sunday ahead of its proposed soft launch before the Chhath festival, describing the project as a new experience for residents and a potential family picnic destination.

Speaking during the inspection, Gupta said the government plans to inaugurate the river safari before Chhath and expressed hope that the initiative would offer visitors a peaceful experience on the Yamuna. She said,“We plan to inaugurate this before the festival of Chhath. It will be a special experience for the people of Delhi. Just like how when we visit other cities and travel by boat along the Ganga, the Yamuna, or any other river, we experience a sense of peace-in the same way, while taking this 'Yamuna Safari' on Mother Yamuna, people will find peace and be able to seek her blessings.”

Project Vision and Development

Highlighting the proposed development as a family-friendly recreational destination, the Chief Minister said the project was being developed with consideration for the natural environment and the cleanliness of the Yamuna.“Families will come here; it is being developed into a beautiful picnic spot while keeping nature in mind and ensuring the cleanliness of Mother Yamuna as residents utilise it. This is a major achievement for Delhi and a source of happiness for the people,” She said.

Gupta also congratulated the Central Government, the Delhi administration, the Tourism Department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for their collective efforts in developing the project.“I extend heartfelt congratulations to our Central Government, the Delhi administration, our Tourism Department, and the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), who have worked together to make this possible. Also, hearty congratulations to the people of Delhi, whose voting power elected this government that continues to work ceaselessly for them," she added.

Operational Details of the Safari

The soft launch of the 'Namo Yamuna – River Safari' is set to begin today, with the Delhi government initiating trial runs of the service. The 5-km route from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur will offer 40-minute rides at a fare of Rs 500 per person, with each cruise accommodating up to 30 passengers. The service will undergo trial runs for four to five days before its formal inauguration.

Political Controversy Over Comments

Separately, responding to a question about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, Gupta accused the Congress and its allies of crossing the limits of decency and civilised conduct. CM Gupta said, "I believe the Congress party, its leaders, and their allied partners have become so frustrated that they have crossed all limits of decency, proper conduct, and civilized behavior. They are so frustrated by their defeats and the fact that the public has rejected them that it reflects clearly on their faces and in their language. They leave no opportunity unused-they hurl abuses at him [PM Modi], speak ill of him, and now even talk about his late parents. Look at the Prime Minister-the people love him! Time and again, voters in numerous states have elected him with decisive victories. His development work resides in the hearts of the people; how can anyone erase that?”

Gupta also warned that the public would not forgive what she described as vulgar and abusive political language, predicting that voters would respond to such conduct in upcoming elections.“You will gain nothing by resorting to such vulgar abuse. The citizens of this country are watching everything-they see your conduct and the misconduct you are displaying. This will never be forgiven. In the history of India, these words of yours have been permanently recorded and etched in the minds of the people. In the upcoming elections, the people will hand them an even more crushing and decisive defeat," she stated.

The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)