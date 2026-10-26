Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Highlights Social Reform And Deaddiction Efforts

Promoting Health and Social Reform in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed yoga with Gurukul students on the premises of Gayatri Dham and members of the Gayatri Parivar, located in Sendhwa, Barwani district on Monday, highlighting the importance of physical fitness, a healthy lifestyle and social awareness. The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of Shiv Panth Satsang and the Gayatri Parivar in combating substance abuse, describing their initiatives as an important step towards social reform.

Commitment to Cultural Values and De-addiction

Speaking to reporters about his visit to the tribal region of Barwani, CM Yadav said,“Last night, on the occasion of Sharad Purnima, I stayed in the tribal region of Barwani. I am pleased that the Shiv Panth community here is taking meaningful steps to combat substance abuse. Such campaigns, supported by both the government and society, are truly essential. I consider these efforts a major step towards social reform.”

Fostering the Next Generation

He further praised the Gayatri Parivar for its work in imparting values and cultural education to the younger generation.“The Gayatri Parivar is also doing commendable work in this regard. I stayed at an ashram of the Gayatri Parivar last night. Various activities aimed at imparting values are being organised to prepare the next generation. Along with education, our children must also be given values rooted in Sanatan culture. I participated in several activities, from morning yoga sessions to Malkhamb here,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stressed that in a way, a festive season begins with Sharad Purnima and continues until Diwali. The state government is undertaking several public welfare initiatives with an eye towards the future, and such festivals also provide an opportunity to advance these efforts.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Chief Minister participated in a de-addiction campaign organised by Shiv Panth Satsang at Ajgariya in Barwani district on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. He performed prayers and rituals and wished for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the state. CM Yadav lauded the organisation's efforts towards building a substance-free society, emphasising that staying away from intoxicating substances is essential for creating a healthy, strong and prosperous community. (ANI)

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