Brazil's Economy Shows Resilience, But Debt And Rates Pose Risks For Lula's Next Term In Office

Brazil's economy has outperformed many forecasts in recent years, supported by resilient growth, falling unemployment and renewed investor interest. Yet as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva prepares to begin a fourth term in January, economists warn that several major structural challenges remain unresolved.

Despite positive headline indicators, the incoming administration faces growing pressure to balance social spending commitments with fiscal discipline while maintaining market confidence. Rising public debt, high borrowing costs, household financial stress, political hurdles and uncertainty surrounding tax reforms are expected to dominate the government's economic agenda.

Among the most pressing concerns is the steady increase in Brazil's public debt burden. During Lula's current term, debt levels have climbed by more than 10 percentage points, exceeding 82 per cent of gross domestic product.

Economists largely attribute the rise to years of expanding mandatory government expenditures, which have significantly reduced fiscal flexibility. With less than 8 per cent of the federal budget available for discretionary adjustments, policymakers have limited room to manoeuvre when addressing new spending demands.

The challenge is complicated further by Lula's campaign commitments. Promises to increase the minimum wage above inflation and expand social support programmes could place additional pressure on government finances at a time when authorities are attempting to meet budget targets.

Officials have signalled support for maintaining existing fiscal rules, including limits on expenditure growth and targets for primary balances. However, achieving those objectives may become increasingly difficult if spending obligations continue to expand faster than revenue growth.

Another major concern centres on inflation and interest rates.

Although Brazil's central bank has reduced rates for five consecutive meetings, borrowing costs remain elevated. Interest rates currently stand at 13.75 per cent, while annual inflation remains above the upper end of the central bank's tolerance range.

Debt Burdens And Political Constraints Add To Economic Challenges

Many economists argue that sustaining lower interest rates will require stronger fiscal credibility and tighter control over public spending.

At the same time, financial pressure continues to affect households and businesses.

According to credit bureau data cited in the report, nearly 84 million Brazilians and 9.3 million companies are behind on debt payments. High borrowing costs have made repayment more difficult, contributing to frustration among consumers despite improvements in employment and wage growth.

The government is considering additional debt-relief measures aimed at households and small-business owners. Proposed initiatives include discounted purchases of distressed loans and targeted tax-debt forgiveness. However, analysts caution that such measures may provide temporary assistance without addressing deeper structural issues.

Political realities could also complicate the implementation of Lula's economic agenda.

Although he secured another presidential term, the composition of Congress presents a significant challenge. Conservative parties and their allies are expected to maintain substantial influence in both legislative chambers, potentially limiting the administration's ability to advance key reforms.

This dynamic may prove particularly important in debates surrounding taxation and fiscal policy. Efforts to reduce tax breaks or increase revenues have frequently encountered resistance from lawmakers, making future reforms harder to secure.

Tax policy uncertainty remains another area of concern.

Brazil approved a broad overhaul of its consumption-tax system in 2023, and a new value-added tax is scheduled to take effect in January. However, critical details have yet to be finalised, including the effective tax rate. Independent estimates suggest it could approach 28 per cent.

The government has also delayed legislation governing taxes on products considered harmful to health or the environment, including cigarettes and alcohol. Critics argue the postponement has added uncertainty to the country's broader tax framework.