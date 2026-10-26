Why The Middle East Is Already Waiting Out Trump's Presidency

MENAFN - Asia Times) There appears to be little prospect of lasting peace between Iran and the United States while Donald Trump remains in the White House. This is a view that an increasing number of serious actors across the region now seem to share.

Eight months into the Iran war, Washington has neither broken Tehran's resolve nor found a clear path out. The president's own remarks point to a narrowing set of options. Trump told Time magazine he does not believe peace with Iran is ever possible, a striking admission from the leader still expected to negotiate one.

Tehran, for its part, has set conditions it knows this administration cannot meet, insisting that sanctions and threats be lifted before talks resume and that not a single gram of enriched uranium leaves the country. Neither side is bargaining towards a settlement. Each is waiting for the political ground beneath the other to shift.

Trump's problem is that the ground is shifting under him first, as the November 3 midterms approach with his approval rating near 39 % and crude trading above US$110 a barrel.

The US House of Representatives has voted three times to restrict his war powers in Iran, with Republican candidates in competitive seats now campaigning openly on ending the war to lower petrol prices.

Facing a likely defeat, the president has promised no strikes before polling day while Central Command has reportedly been told to prepare for resuming major combat operations. Therefore, it is quite likely that Trump may order a strike against Iran even before the midterm vote.