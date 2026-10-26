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Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region

Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region


Date: 2026-10-26 01:03:52

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing Serhii Tiurin, Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

“An energy facility was damaged in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district as a result of the Russian attack. There are emergency power outages,” he wrote.

According to the official, energy workers are working to restore power supplies.

In addition, windows were damaged in two residential buildings. According to preliminary information, Tiurin added, there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian forces attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring one person

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 22, a business in Khmelnytskyi district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

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