Retired Firefighter Launches Prestige Outdoor Homes, A New Online Store With More Than 350 Products As A Record 183 Million Americans Head Outdoors

MENAFN - GetNews)"“People don't stop at the trailhead,” said a spokesperson for Prestige Outdoor Homes.“The same person who spends Saturday hiking wants a great lantern for the campsite and a cozy living room to come home to. We launched Prestige Outdoor Homes to be the one place where they can find all of it, at a fair price, delivered to their door.”"The newly launched store brings hiking, camping, lighting, living room and wall decor and personal care products together in one place, with free shipping across the United States ahead of the holiday gift season.

Buffalo, New York, USA - October 26, 2026 - After a career serving his community as a firefighter, the founder of Prestige Outdoor Homes has launched a new online retailer offering more than 350 products for outdoor and everyday living, bringing gear for the trail and pieces for the home together in one store.

The launch comes as Americans are spending more time outdoors than ever before. According to the Outdoor Industry Association and Outdoor Foundation, a record 183.2 million people, or 59 percent of Americans age 6 and older, took part in outdoor recreation in 2025.

Prestige Outdoor Homes is built around the way many of those people live: outdoors on the weekend and at home the rest of the week. Its range spans hiking, camping, outdoor lighting, living room furnishings, wall decor and personal care, with every order shipping free within the United States.

“People don't stop at the trailhead,” said a spokesperson for Prestige Outdoor Homes.“The same person who spends Saturday hiking wants a great lantern for the campsite and a cozy living room to come home to. We launched Prestige Outdoor Homes to be the one place where they can find all of it, at a fair price, delivered to their door.”

Rather than specializing in a single category, the new store curates a wide mix of products for everyday life, from camping and hiking essentials to lighting and decor that bring a touch of the outdoors inside. Drawing on the founder's years in public service, the company says its focus from day one is a simple, service-oriented shopping experience, with a mission to provide a fast, friendly and customer-focused experience from browsing to delivery.

The timing of the launch puts the store in front of shoppers just as the holiday season begins. Prestige Outdoor Homes expects its range to appeal to people looking for gifts for hikers, campers and anyone who loves the outdoors, as well as those refreshing their homes before family gatherings.

“Whether someone is shopping for a camping trip, a new piece of wall art or a gift for the outdoors lover in their life, we want them to find it here,” the spokesperson said.

More information is available at .

About Us

Prestige Outdoor Homes is a newly launched online retailer founded by a retired firefighter, offering more than 350 products for outdoor and everyday living, including hiking and camping gear, outdoor lighting, living room furnishings, wall decor and personal care products. The company ships free across the United States and is focused on providing a fast, friendly and customer-oriented shopping experience. More information is available at .