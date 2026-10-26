ROLDA Marks 20 Years As Romanian NGO And Launches Pawzup For New Animal Care Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PawzUp plans cage-free animal spaces, cross-border animal support and community programs on an 8.9-hectare site near Ukraine.

GALATI, Romania, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROLDA is marking 20 years as a registered Romanian non-governmental organization while advancing plans for PawzUp, a project designed to expand support for rescued animals in Romania and neighboring regions.









Founded by Dana Costin in 1999 as the Romanian League in Defence of Animals, ROLD became a registered Romanian NGO through the ROLDA Foundation in February 2006. The organization initially focused on helping homeless dogs in Galati and has since expanded its animal rescue, shelter, rehabilitation, spay-and-neuter and emergency assistance programs beyond Romanian borders.

PawzUp represents ROLDA's next stage of development. Planned on 8.9 hectares of land, the project is designed around cage-free living areas where rescued animals can move, socialize and interact with people in a controlled environment.

The PawzUp Center is also planned to serve as a regional hub for animals requiring assistance from nearby Romanian counties, including Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Braila, as well as animals affected by the continuing humanitarian situation in neighboring Ukraine.

ROLDA's shelters are located near the Ukrainian border, positioning the organization to support cross-border animal welfare efforts when resources and circumstances allow.

“PawzUp is a long-term project, so it has been divided into four phases to ensure that construction costs remain manageable and that the team can successfully absorb the logistical requirements at each stage,” said Dana Costin, founder and CEO of ROLDA.

In addition to animal care facilities, PawzUp is planned as a space where people and animals can interact safely. The organization also intends to incorporate programs involving vulnerable members of the community as the project develops.

Galati was selected as the location because of its transportation infrastructure, proximity to surrounding Romanian counties and access to the Ukrainian border. ROLDA expects the project to be developed gradually over several years based on available resources and operational capacity.

The newly launched PawzUp.or will provide information about the project, its development phases and ROLDA's plans for the site.

As ROLDA enters its third decade as a registered NGO, the organization said PawzUp will become a central part of its long-term approach to animal care, regional cooperation and community involvement.

About ROLDA

ROLDA is a nonprofit organization initially created to focus on reducing animal suffering in Romania. Founded in 1999 and registered as the ROLDA Foundation in 2006, the organization operates animal rescue, shelter, rehabilitation, spay-and-neuter, education and emergency support programs

CONTACT: ROLDA: United for Vulnerable Animals Worldwide... US: +1 (410) 353-5505 Non-US: +44 (0)161 531 8801 US: PO Box 4674, Crofton, MD 21114