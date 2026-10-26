Kerala Car Crash Case: Accused Teen Son Of Judge Gets Bail, As Protests Continue

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 26 (IANS) The granting of bail by the Juvenile Justice Board to the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Judge accused of causing a fatal road accident in Cheranelloor in Kerala's Kochi has triggered fresh protests by the victim's family, who have refused to accept the decision.

The teenager was taken into custody again after being released on station bail on Sunday evening, following protests by the family and local residents outside the Cheranelloor police station.

He was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.

The police are facing questions over their initial decision to release the teenager on station bail.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had directed the police to take urgent action after the release triggered public outrage.

The Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order has been asked to examine the alleged lapses, and a show-cause notice is to be issued to Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.

The accident occurred around 2.20 a.m. on Sunday on Container Road at Cheranelloor, near Kochi, when a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the teenager rammed into a scooter ridden by Jayabalakrishnan, 55, a native of Manjali. He died at the spot.

Jayabalakrishnan ran a small roadside eatery near Chittoor temple and was returning home after closing the shop for the night.

His death has left his wife and three children without their principal breadwinner.

Police have recovered footage from the teenager's mobile phone that reportedly shows him driving at high speed before the crash.

The teenager allegedly took the car out late at night while his parents were asleep.

He reportedly told investigators that he lost control while trying to avoid a waterlogged stretch of road.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The teenager's father, an Additional District Judge who owns the car, may also face legal action for allowing his minor son to drive without a licence.

Police are examining the applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and other laws.

The victim's relatives have alleged that the police treated the case differently after learning about the accused's family background.

Jayabalakrishnan's daughter collapsed during the protest outside the police station and was taken to a hospital.

The granting of bail has intensified public scrutiny of the case, with the family demanding strict legal action against all those found responsible.