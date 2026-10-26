UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan To Resolve Public Issues

CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow to hear public grievances, personally interacting with citizens and reviewing their applications to ensure the timely resolution of their concerns. During the programme, the Chief Minister listened to the issues raised by citizens and directed the concerned officials to take appropriate action to address their grievances. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also handed over copies of the complaints to the officials present at the Janata Darshan and instructed them to ensure their prompt resolution. The Janata Darshan is a regular public outreach programme through which citizens can directly approach the Chief Minister with their complaints and concerns. The initiative provides an opportunity for people to bring their grievances to the government's attention and seek redressal.

India's Economic Growth and Development

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Adityanath said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation and development while strengthening its democratic foundations. In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted India's economic growth and its position among the world's fastest-growing major economies, stating that the principle of 'Nation First' continued to guide the country's development.

Vision for a New India

"Under the visionary and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has scripted a new chapter of its economic strength on the global stage. Today, India leads among the world's fastest-growing major economies and is establishing new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation, and development," the UP chief minister wrote. He further stated that the spirit of 'Nation First' had strengthened the foundations of democracy in what he described as 'New India', with the common people at the centre of policymaking and welfare initiatives.

"With the spirit of 'Nation First,' the roots of democracy have grown even stronger in the 'New India.' The common people are at the centre of policymaking, poor welfare is the priority of governance, Antyodaya forms the foundation of self-reliance, and public participation is transforming development into a people's movement," he said.

Commitment to Social Justice and Progress

Highlighting various aspects of India's development, Adityanath said the country was witnessing progress in social justice, women's empowerment, digital innovation and economic prosperity. "In this New India, brimming with faith, identity, and self-confidence, the possibilities of social justice, women's empowerment, digital innovation, and economic prosperity are coming to life," Yogi wrote on X.

He also emphasised the role of public aspirations and participation in driving the country's development, stating that the ongoing process was creating new opportunities while strengthening India's overall capabilities. "This journey of development is continuously expanding the nation's strength by converting public aspirations into opportunities," CM Yogi added.

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