Tesla India Posts Rs 247 Crore Revenue In First Fiscal Of Vehicle Sales

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Indian unit of Elon Musk-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla -- Tesla India Motors and Energy -- has reported revenue of Rs 247.31 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.16 crore for FY26.

According to regulatory filing, revenue from operations surged nearly 12-fold from Rs 20.83 crore in FY25.

The carmaker's net profit increased from Rs 55.49 lakh as the company expanded its presence in the Indian market following the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai in 2025. However, FY26 was the first year in which vehicle sales contributed to Tesla India's reported revenue.

In the previous financial year, the company's turnover had come entirely from services-related operations.

Vehicle sales generated Rs 214.69 crore during FY26, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of total revenue, while services contributed Rs 32.40 crore.

The performance came despite a relatively small sales base as the company recorded 346 vehicle registrations in India between September 2025 and March 2026.

Meanwhile, registrations accelerated to 650 units during April-September FY27, surpassing the entire previous year's tally within the first six months of the fiscal year.

Average monthly registrations rose from around 49 units during the initial launch phase to about 108 units.

Apart from that, the company strengthened its balance sheet through fresh capital infusion.

Filings showed Tesla injected about Rs 86 crore into its Indian subsidiary during FY26.

In addition, cash expenditure on property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress climbed to Rs 62.54 crore in FY26 which was higher than Rs 1.16 crore in the previous year.

Earlier in October, CEO Musk showcased a new version of its Roadster sports car -- a prototype that briefly lifted off the ground during a demonstration at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

He highlighted that the vehicle navigated an elevated curved track before becoming airborne for a short distance and landing safely, drawing comparisons to the concept of a flying car.