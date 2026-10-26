Rajasthan Declares 80 Tehsils Across 14 Districts Drought-Affected Jalore, Jodhpur Among Worst-Hit

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 26 (IANS) Rajasthan has declared 80 tehsils across 14 districts drought-affected following deficient monsoon rainfall and damage to standing crops. The affected areas include parts of Jodhpur, Jalore, Barmer, Balotra, Pali, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer and other districts.

According to a state government notification issued on Sunday, the tehsils have been classified as severely or moderately drought-affected.

The decision comes amid concerns over crop losses, water shortages and the availability of fodder for livestock. Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg said drought-like conditions had developed in several parts of the state, prompting the government to take measures to address the situation. He said fodder depots would be established in affected areas and all possible assistance would be extended to farmers and livestock owners.

Garg also confirmed that 10 tehsils in Jalore district had been declared drought-affected.

The district-wise distribution of the affected tehsils include Jodhpur: 12 tehsils; Jalore: 10 tehsils; Barmer: 10 tehsils; Balotra: 9 tehsils; Pali: 8 tehsils; Dungarpur: 7 tehsils; Jaisalmer: 7 tehsils; Phalodi: 7 tehsils; Banswara: 3 tehsils; Beawar: 2 tehsils; Churu: 2 tehsils; Bikaner: 2 tehsils; one tehsil each in Nagaur and Sirohi.

The notification brings the affected areas under the applicable drought-related provisions for six months from the date of its publication, according to the supplied details. The Disaster Management and Relief Department issued the notification after assessing factors such as rainfall deficiency, groundwater levels, surface water availability and crop losses.

The declaration is expected to facilitate administrative and relief measures in the affected areas. These may include arrangements for livestock fodder and water, along with other assistance under the applicable government provisions.

According to the rainfall figures cited in the report, Pali recorded a rainfall deficit of 58 per cent, while Jaisalmer recorded a deficit of 54 per cent compared with normal levels. Jalore received 50 per cent less rainfall than normal, followed by Banswara at 39 per cent and Sirohi at 36 per cent. The reported deficits were 28 per cent in Balotra, 27 per cent in Jodhpur and 24 per cent in Dungarpur.

The rainfall shortfall has affected agricultural activities in several areas, with standing crops reportedly withering due to insufficient moisture. The resulting losses have added to farmers' concerns over their livelihoods and the availability of water for agriculture and livestock.

The drought declaration is expected to help district administrations initiate necessary relief measures. Farmers and livestock owners are looking to the authorities for support, particularly in securing fodder and water.