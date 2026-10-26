Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Earns Rs. 2.90 Crore On Day 10

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranabaali box office collection Day 10: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's period drama earned Rs. 2.90 crore net in India, taking its domestic net total to ₹53 crore and worldwide gross to ₹73.65 crore

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali recorded a modest rise in box office collections on Sunday, October 25. The period action drama earned an estimated ₹2.90 crore net in India on its tenth day in theatres, marking a 3.6% increase over Saturday's collection of ₹2.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film's domestic net earnings have now reached ₹53 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹61.60 crore. With an estimated ₹12.05 crore in overseas gross earnings, the film's worldwide collection has climbed to ₹73.65 crore.

Ranabaali registered an overall Telugu 2D occupancy of 34.88% on Day 10. Morning shows recorded 24.77% occupancy, which rose to 39.62% in the afternoon. Evening shows performed best at 43%, while night shows registered 28.08%.

The film sold an estimated 2.46 lakh tickets on Sunday, taking its reported total ticket sales to approximately 42.48 lakh during its theatrical run so far.

The film has shown encouraging movement in advance bookings for Monday, October 26, although its final collection will depend on audience turnout and ticket sales throughout the day.

As per the reported advance-booking figures, Ranabaali had collected approximately ₹1.43 crore through advance sales for Day 11, with around 1.09 lakh tickets booked across 1,649 shows. The amount excluding blocked seats stood at ₹1.13 crore.

Hyderabad emerged as the leading city for advance bookings, contributing approximately ₹41.62 lakh.

The film opened its theatrical run with ₹9.25 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹7.30 crore on Day 2 and ₹7.50 crore on Day 3. Collections subsequently fluctuated during the first week, with the film earning ₹5.40 crore on Day 4, ₹7.10 crore on Day 5, ₹5.50 crore on Day 6 and ₹3.15 crore on Day 7.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period drama set in South India during the 1870s. The narrative follows a warrior who takes on colonial rule against the backdrop of famine, combining historical themes with folklore, action and emotional drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma, his wife. The story also explores their relationship as the protagonist navigates the challenges of a turbulent historical period. Arnold Vosloo appears as the antagonist, while Ajay-Atul have composed the film's music.

Released on October 16, 2026, Ranabaali arrived in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Its box office performance over the coming weekdays will be important in determining whether it can maintain its current momentum and move closer to the ₹75 crore worldwide gross milestone.