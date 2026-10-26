FM Sybiha: War Cannot Be Ended By Stopping Ukraine's Resistance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As long as Russia believes it can achieve the goals of its invasion – goals it cannot achieve on the battlefield – by having anyone pressure Ukraine into capitulation, it will not enter serious negotiations,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted the minister as saying.

That is why, Sybiha stressed, maintaining and increasing pressure on Russia remains critically important to ending this war.

According to him, peace through strength is the only strategy that works. But that strength must be directed against the aggressor, not against the country defending itself.

“This war cannot be ended by stopping Ukraine's resistance. It can only be ended by stopping the aggressor's attacks,” Ukraine's foreign minister concluded.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Sybiha said that Ukraine firmly adheres to the UN Charter and calls on all states to do the same.