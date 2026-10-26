OMODA & JAECOO Advances Its Global Intelligent Ecosystem: Partner Aimoga Robotics Opens Global Pre-Orders For Mobo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive manufacturers' competition in intelligent technology is moving fast beyond the cabin. The perception, decision-making and control capabilities honed in cars are now finding their way into homes, city services and other physical spaces.

On October 21, during the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, AiMOGA Robotics, an ecosystem partner and embodied AI brand, held its global launch event in Wuhu and opened global pre-orders for Mobo, its first home companion robot. The launch marks AiMOGA Robotics' formal entry into the consumer home market from commercial services. At the event, the company also displayed its complete robot portfolio, covering both business and household use. As a key partner in OMODA & JAECOO's global intelligent ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics focuses on applying embodied AI across multiple scenarios. OMODA & JAECOO supports its development through intelligent technology applications and global channel resources, jointly bringing intelligent technology into more areas of everyday life.









Expanding into the Consumer Market: Mobo Combines Advanced Technology with Warm Companionship

As AiMOGA Robotics' first robot designed for home companionship, Mobo is powered by the MoAgent intelligent agent and integrates home spatial awareness, natural interaction, full-body motion control, long-term memory and an edge-cloud collaborative architecture. These capabilities enable Mobo to autonomously break down long-horizon tasks while adapting to complex home environments. Mobo covers three core scenarios: elderly care and companionship, children's companionship, and whole-family care.

In interaction and motion control, Mobo offers 22 degrees of freedom in body movement. It can accurately recognise family members and remember their preferences, while providing end-to-end data privacy and security protection.









At the launch event, 35 early adopters were appointed as Mobo's inaugural Global Angel User Experience Ambassadors. Since its debut at the World Robot Conference in August, Mobo has attracted interest from more than 10,000 prospective users worldwide. Moving forward, the company plans to continue refining Mobo's interaction methods, features and service offerings based on the habits of families in different markets, to meet the needs of more users.









On the market and service side, AiMOGA Robotics announced plans to establish an initial network of 300 experience centres worldwide. The company will also support its ecosystem partners across four areas-solutions, digital marketing, financial and insurance services, and after-sales support-building a global channel system connecting product experiences, sales and customer service.

For large-scale applications across different industries, AiMOGA Robotics also plans to develop a global robotics rental brand. Through operational and asset management services, the initiative aims to address customer needs in healthcare, transportation, education, security, culture and tourism.

Alongside Mobo, AiMOGA Robotics also showcased its other robots, further demonstrating its embodied AI product portfolio. Mornine, a humanoid service robot, is designed for high-end business reception. The Intelligent Security Robot R001 takes on public safety patrols, and the Robotic Nurse RN001 provides patient guidance in healthcare settings. Argos, a quadruped robot, is built for specialised inspection and outdoor operations.

AiMOGA Robotics' cumulative commercial deliveries worldwide have now passed 3,000 units, and its business covers more than 60 countries and regions. Overseas, its robots are in routine use across a diverse range of real-world settings, with the data they gather fed back into a closed loop of continuous iteration.

Extending Automotive Engineering Capabilities: Reusing Automotive Technology and Manufacturing Foundations to Reshape Competition in Embodied AI

The collaboration between AiMOGA Robotics and OMODA & JAECOO in the intelligent ecosystem further extends automotive technologies into diverse applications. Autonomous driving and embodied AI share a highly common underlying logic in environmental perception algorithms, motion control models, mass production of hardware and supply chain quality control.

Drawing on an established automotive R&D and manufacturing system, AiMOGA Robotics reuses automotive supply chain resources and R&D technologies in robot development and commercialisation, bringing proven automotive-grade quality control and affordability to its robots. Compared with start-ups building their systems from scratch, this significantly lowers the costs of technical trial and error and of scaled mass production.

As embodied AI enters the window between prototype demonstrations and large-scale deployment, AiMOGA Robotics is drawing on the supply chain and manufacturing capabilities built up by the automotive industry to bring AI capabilities into diverse physical scenarios. As a key partner in OMODA & JAECOO's global intelligent ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics' product portfolio and global expansion will further enrich the ecosystem's applications, extending intelligent technology from vehicles into more areas of everyday life.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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