Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Off To Gujarat For Her Next, Says It Brings Opportunity To Explore A Genre She Hasn't Explored

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in Gujarat to shoot her next project and said she's excited to begin, as it offers the chance to explore a new character and step into a genre she hasn't explored before.

Nimrit said in a statement:“I'm really excited to begin this new project, as it brings with it the opportunity to explore a completely new character and step into a genre I haven't explored before. As an actor, I'm always looking to challenge myself, push my boundaries and discover new facets of my craft.”

She added:“Every project teaches you something new, and I'm looking forward to this journey and to bringing this character to life. I can't reveal much just yet, but I'm excited for everyone to see what we've been working on.”

According to sources, Nimrit travelled to Gujarat in mid-October to begin work on her upcoming project.

Her recent posts have further fuelled speculation about the new venture, with fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement. Although the details of the project remain undisclosed, the actress appears to have moved into the next phase of her professional journey.

A few days ago, Nimrit shared a glimpse of her script from a gurdwara, expressing her gratitude to Waheguru for the opportunity. The heartfelt post offered a glimpse into a special moment for the actress as she prepared to take on a new assignment. Her gesture also resonated with fans, who have been sending her wishes and looking forward to seeing her in a new role.

A source close to the development shares,“Nimrit has been focused on finding the right next project. She has been actively involved in auditions, workshops and preparations, meanwhile she shot for two projects already and is now in Gujarat to begin work on her new assignment.”

“She is looking forward to this new opportunity and is excited to get started. While the details are being kept under wraps for now, an official announcement will follow at the right time.”