Ayodhya Ram Temple Revises Darshan Timings From November 1

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 26 (IANS) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has revised the daily schedule for worship, aarti, bhog, rest and darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in view of the seasonal change. The new timings will come into effect from Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to the temple trust, the temple doors, which currently open at 3.45 a.m. and close at 10.30 p.m., will now open at 4 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Sharing the revised schedule on X, the official account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said the changes had been made considering the change of seasons and the daily rituals associated with the deity.

Under the new schedule, Mangala Aarti will be performed from 4.30 a.m. to 4.40 a.m., following the opening of the temple doors at 4 a.m. The doors will then remain closed until 6.30 a.m. for abhishek, shringar, dhoop-deep and naivedya.

Shringar Aarti will take place at 6.30 a.m., while darshan for devotees will begin at 7 a.m.

The doors will remain closed briefly from 8 a.m. to 8.10 a.m. for Bal Bhog, after which darshan will continue until 11.30 a.m.

Raj Bhog will be offered from 11.30 a.m. to noon, followed by Raj Bhog Aarti at 12 p.m. Ram Lalla's rest period will be from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.

After the priests' entry and the offering of light bhog, darshan will resume at 1.35 p.m.

Explaining the rationale behind the revised timings, Rajkumar Das, a member of the Ram Temple's Religious Committee, said the seasonal adjustment was in keeping with the traditions followed at major temples across the country.

"In all the major temples of the country, there are distinct traditions and arrangements for darshan during the summer season and the autumn season. Our Thakur Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar is present in a child form, and no one can truly serve him, as he is the provider and preserver of the entire universe... However, out of parental affection, Thakur Ram Lalla Sarkar is worshipped in his child form, and from that perspective, the morning darshan timing has been extended slightly because in autumn, nights are longer and days are shorter,” he said.

In the afternoon, the temple doors will remain closed from 4 p.m. to 4.10 p.m. for Bal Bhog, with darshan continuing until 6.45 p.m.

Dhoop-deep and naivedya will be performed from 6.45 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by Sandhya Aarti at 7 p.m.

The doors will remain closed from 8 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and again from 9.15 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. for dhoop-deep and naivedya. Shayan Aarti will be performed at 9.30 p.m., and the temple doors will close for the day at 10 p.m.