Delhi Launches Namo Yamuna River Safari Service For Eco Tourism

Delhi Commences Namo Yamuna River Safari Trials

Delhi is set to begin the soft launch of its first-ever Yamuna River Cruise on Monday, with the Delhi government starting trial runs of the 'Namo Yamuna - River Safari' service. The eco-friendly initiative aims to offer residents and visitors a new way to experience the national capital's skyline and heritage from the water.

The cruise is also intended to transform a stretch of the Yamuna into a leisure corridor, combining sustainability with recreation. The ferry safari will cover a distance of 5 km, from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur, with each ride lasting around 40 minutes. The fare has been fixed at Rs 500 per person, and each cruise will have a maximum capacity of 30 passengers. The service will undergo trial runs for four to five days before its formal inauguration, according to the details provided.

Promoting Inland Waterways and Tourism

The initiative marks a step towards developing river-based tourism in Delhi, offering a new recreational experience along the Yamuna. The initiative is part of broader efforts to promote inland water transport and river-based tourism in the national capital. The Yamuna, notified as National Waterway 110 (NW-110), stretches 1,080 kilometres from Jagatpur in Delhi to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Infrastructure and Development

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is developing facilities along a 6-7 km round-trip corridor between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur to promote inland water transport and short-distance urban tourism. To support the project, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with key Delhi government departments, including Irrigation and Flood Control, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

The agreement focuses on developing cruise tourism along a four-kilometre stretch of NW-110. The planned corridor is expected to serve as a hub for eco-friendly cruise operations, with electric-solar hybrid boats designed to accommodate 30 to 40 passengers. The vessels will be equipped with safety features, including life jackets and public announcement systems. The project is expected to revitalise recreational activities, promote green mobility and expand Delhi's tourism offerings by providing residents and tourists with new river-based experiences. (ANI)

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