Kamya Punjabi Supports Love Gill Amid Bigg Boss 20 Scoutop Controversy

Kamya Punjabi Backs Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20 Dispute

Kamya Punjabi has come out in support of Love Gill amid the ongoing controversy involving Bigg Boss 20 contestants ScoutOP and Lovepreet. The actress called out Kaashvi Hiranandani and Scout over the issue, saying that a committed partner should be held responsible for maintaining boundaries in a relationship. Kamya, in a post that she shared on X, questioning the decision to blame another woman instead of holding a partner“accountable.” She wrote,“If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for“manipulation” just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!”

If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for "manipulation" just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable! #Spineless #SmallMinded - Kamya Punjabi Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 25, 2026

The Conflict Between Kaashvi, Scout, and Love

The controversy comes after Kaashvi confronted her boyfriend, ScoutOP, over his closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill during the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. During the confrontation, Kaashvi questioned Scout about his interactions with Love and asked him,“How is the massage parlour going, Tanmay?” Kaashvi also turned to Love and questioned her behaviour towards Scout, asking,“Do you also behave like that with your brothers?” In response, Love defended her actions, saying,“It felt normal to me because I was in pain.” Kaashvi also brought up an earlier comparison Scout had made between the two women. Questioning his remarks, she asked,“How did you think you could compare me with her?”

Contestant Dynamics and Allegations

Scout and Love have been part of the same group since the beginning of the season, along with Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. As the show progressed, Scout, Love and Yung became particularly close. Their frequent teasing, physical interactions and shared game strategies have caught the attention of viewers. However, Scout and Love have maintained that their bond is like that of siblings. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)