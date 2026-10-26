Yogi Adityanath Unveils Development Projects And GCC Summit In UP

Infrastructure Boost in Kanpur Nagar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Marking the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday rolled out a major infrastructure boost for Kanpur Nagar by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 48 development projects worth over ₹411 crore, while also announcing the launch of the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow to open global tech research and high-skilled employment avenues for the youth. In a post on X on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the Chief Minister stated that he would visit Maharishi Valmiki's 'Tapobhumi' in Bithoor to advance the state government's welfare and infrastructure agenda.

"On this occasion, in Bithoor, Kanpur Nagar, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 48 development projects costing more than ₹411 crore in the Bilhaur and Bithoor Assembly constituencies. At the same time, certificates will also be distributed to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes," CM Adityanath posted.

Vision for New Uttar Pradesh

Emphasising that the expansion of civic amenities and promotion of innovation form the core of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' vision, the Chief Minister noted that the state is balancing grassroots infrastructure with cutting-edge technology. Later in the day, Adityanath will inaugurate the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in the state capital, where multiple pacts are scheduled to be inked with global institutions.

"On one hand, development projects that improve everyday life, and on the other, opportunities for investment and innovation that shape the future of the youth. Advancing this vision of development, I will launch the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow. On this occasion, the MoUs to be signed with global companies and universities will open the doors to new possibilities in technical research, innovation, and high-skill-based employment," he added.

Reaffirming his administration's commitment, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Double Engine Government" is resolved to ensure that the fruits of development reach the last person in society, enabling local youth to achieve global recognition on their home soil.

Commemorating Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, saying that the sage's“invaluable messages for humanity will forever serve as guiding lights” for the people of the country. In a post on X, PM Modi said Maharishi Valmiki's teachings would continue to nurture the nation across generations and that his invaluable messages for humanity would forever serve as guiding lights for the people of the country.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. His noble thoughts have been the foundational elements of Indian culture and heritage, which will continue to nurture and flourish the nation in every era," he said.

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana. Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)

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