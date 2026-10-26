Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Film Crosses Rs. 19 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer is gaining momentum at the box office. Released on October 23, the spy comedy collected ₹19.45 crore in its opening weekend, buoyed by a strong Sunday performance

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer has delivered a promising opening weekend at the box office. Released in theatres on October 23, 2026, the film recorded a steady rise in collections over its first three days, despite competition from other new releases, including Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with ₹4.10 crore on Friday. Its collections improved significantly on Saturday, when it earned ₹7.25 crore. The upward trend continued on Sunday, with the film collecting ₹8.10 crore on its third day.

With these earnings, Udta Teer's total domestic box office collection reached ₹19.45 crore in its first three days. The Sunday growth has given the film a positive start, although its performance during the weekdays will be important in determining whether it can sustain its momentum.

While Udta Teer has recorded encouraging box office numbers, its critical reception has been more mixed. News18 Show awarded the film three out of five stars, pointing to shortcomings in its humour and execution.

The review noted that several comic sequences feel forced rather than naturally funny. It highlighted an action sequence set inside a hospital, where the characters use a stretcher during a confrontation with Pakistani agents. The review also criticised a chase through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, observing that excessive dialogue and exaggerated physical comedy weaken the scene.

Another sequence involving a character strapped vertically to a stretcher was cited as an example of the film's broad, over-the-top humour.

Despite these criticisms, the film's opening-weekend performance suggests that it has attracted an audience. Whether positive word of mouth can help it maintain its box office run remains to be seen.

Udta Teer Cast, Story and Other Details

Udta Teer is a spy comedy written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, marking his debut as a filmmaker. The project is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand. It is also Mukul Dev's second film to be released following his death in 2025.

The story revolves around a Pakistani spy played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who loses his memory in an explosion and begins believing that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. His mistaken identity draws him into a cross-border espionage operation, setting the stage for a mix of action, misunderstandings and comedy.

With its blend of spy thriller elements and humour, Udta Teer is looking to build on its opening-weekend earnings as it enters its first full week in theatres.