Sumeet Raghvan Remembers Late Satish Shah On First Death Anniversary, Shares Throwback Video From Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Sets

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Raghvan remembered his late co-star Satish Shah by sharing a throwback video from the sets of the popular sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

Sumeet took to his social media account to share the behind-the-scenes moments featuring Satish, with whom he shared a close bond. The video shows the two enjoying a singing session on the sets. In one of the moments, Sumeet is seen creating music using a chair, while Satish joins in the fun. The video also offers glimpses of Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajesh Kumar.

Sharing the video, Sumeet wrote,“One year..can't believe its been one year.. #sarabhaivssarabhai #indusarabhai”

The video also carried the message,“Miss you kaka..miss these singing sessions.. #indusarabhai.”

For the uninitiated, Satish Shah, who played the much-loved character of Indravadan Sarabhai in the sitcom, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74.

His death left the television industry and fans mourning the loss of one of its most loved comic actors.

During his final farewell, the cast of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' paid an emotional tribute to the veteran actor by singing the show's iconic title track near his funeral pyre.

Sumeet, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani and producer JD Majethia were among those who came together to remember their beloved co-star.

Deven Bhojani later explained the emotional gesture in a social media post, saying that the cast always sang the title track whenever they got together. He added that it felt as though Satish Shah's character, Indravadan Sarabhai, had insisted on joining them one last time.

Sumeet had also shared an emotional tribute following Satish's demise, writing,“And one final bye to Indu Sarabhai... We will miss you, Dad. Love you loads.”

–IANS

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