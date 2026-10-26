South Korea: Woman In Military Custody Over Unauthorised Entry Into Restricted Front-Line Border Area

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 26 (IANS) South Korean authorities are questioning a woman in her 30s after she made an unauthorised entry into a civilian restricted area near the inter-Korean border, a military official said on Monday.

The individual, whose identity has been withheld, was taken into custody Sunday after illegally entering the Civilian Control Line (CCL) south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the front-line border region of Cheorwon, about 80 kilometres northeast of Seoul, a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official said.

"We have in custody an unidentified individual who, without authorisation, approached military surveillance facilities in an area south of the general outpost and north of the CCL, and are investigating the exact circumstances with relevant agencies," a JCS official said.

She is suspected of crossing the CCL on Saturday and reaching a front-line general outpost, where she attempted to damage military surveillance installations, including tampering with fibre-optic security sensors along the border fences on Saturday and Sunday, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.

The CCL was established in the wake of the 1950-53 Korean War to restrict public access and protect military installations along the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, reports Yonhap news agency.

Based on the initial questioning, the authorities said there are no suspicions of espionage or ties to North Korea. The JCS declined to comment further, including regarding her nationality or background, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The woman reportedly gave inconsistent statements about her motives during the questioning.

The military said it is tracing her exact route near the CCL and reviewing the operational posture at the front-line units for any other possible security breaches.