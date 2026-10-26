BJP MP DK Aruna Opposes CM Revanth Reddy Over Dindi Irrigation Project

BJP Opposition to Dindi Lift Irrigation Project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP MP DK Aruna has opposed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's decision to allocate water to the Dindi project, demanding that the Dindi Lift Irrigation project be halted and its tenders and contracts cancelled. Criticising the Chief Minister's stand, Aruna said the project was against the interests of farmers in Mahabubnagar, from where Revanth Reddy hails. Expressing her opposition to the project, the BJP MP said, "We are completely opposed to it; the Dindi Lift Irrigation project must be halted, and its tenders and contracts should be cancelled. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hails from Mahabubnagar in Telangana; he attained the position of Chief Minister thanks to the blessings of the people of Mahabubnagar.”

Aruna further criticised Revanth Reddy for supporting the project, alleging that it would harm farmers in his home region. She warned that farmers and people of Palamuru would hold him accountable for his decision. Aruna said,“It is entirely wrong for him to now support the Dindi Lift project, which works against the interests of the farmers of Mahabubnagar. If he, as a Chief Minister from Mahabubnagar, causes harm to the farmers of his own region-doing so merely to secure his own position-then the farmers and the people of Palamuru will certainly hold him accountable when the time comes.”

CM Revanth Reddy's Visit to Mumbai for Irrigation Talks

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday evening left Hyderabad for Mumbai to discuss the proposed Tummidihatti barrage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Revanth Reddy will meet Fadnavis at 11 am on Monday at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai. Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials of the Irrigation Department will also participate in the meeting.

The discussions will focus on the proposed construction of the Tummidihatti barrage across the Pranahita river, a tributary of the Godavari, and the inter-state clearances required for the project. Telangana is seeking Maharashtra's consent to construct the barrage at a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 152 metres. Maharashtra had earlier agreed to a height of 148 metres, but the Telangana government maintains that this level would not enable it to divert the required quantity of water. (ANI)

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