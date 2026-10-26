Yamuna Pathak Criticizes Farooq Abdullah Over Remarks On Pakistan Role

Criticism of Farooq Abdullah's Stance on Pakistan

National Mahila President of the Visva Hindu Raksha Parishad, Yamuna Pathak, on Monday criticized National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan, accusing him of betraying the victims of terrorism. Speaking to the reporter, Yamuna Pathak questioned Farooq Abdullah's stance on national security and regional history and asked if he has any answers for grieving families, murdered civilians, and displaced Kashmiri Pandits. "Farooq Abdullah, how dare you stand in Bharat and portray Pakistan as a protector of Kashmiris? What answer do you have for grieving families, murdered civilians, and displaced Kashmiri Pandits? Who gave you the moral authority to award Pakistan a certificate of protection? How could Pakistan ever be a well-wisher to the people of Jammu and Kashmir?” Yamuna Pathak told ANI.

Pathak also took issue with Abdullah's comments regarding local identity, arguing that leaders should focus on regional development rather than stoking fear among the youth. She said,“Over several decades, Pakistan has sought to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a graveyard by fostering terrorism... On what evidence do you tell people their identity will disappear? Why plant fear and suspicion among Kashmir's youth instead of giving them a credible path towards peace, education, employment, and justice?”

Political Backlash and Demands for Apology

Pathak emphasized that leveraging public apprehension for political gain undermines the integrity of public office.“Public anxiety must never become political ammunition. To me, presenting Pakistan as Kashmir's savior is a betrayal of terrorism's victims and of the responsibility that comes with public office," Yamuna Pathak said.

Similarly, Shiv Sena leader Sinkaru Shivaji has also sharply criticised Farooq Abdullah over his statements, demanding an immediate apology. "Farooq Abdullah, you have served as a Chief Minister within India-a nation governed by the Indian Constitution, yet you have the audacity to make such statements. You claim that Pakistan is protecting Kashmir? Pakistan is a hub for terrorists; the entire world now views it as such. Pakistan repeatedly attacks our nation and our soldiers. They go to great lengths, resorting to all sorts of drama to try and infiltrate the Kashmir region, and you claim Pakistan is protecting it? The people of Kashmir will not accept this, nor will the people of India. Farooq Abdullah, apologize immediately," Shivaji told ANI.

Opposition Perspectives and Context

Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby attributed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to what he described as the“utterly negative and undemocratic attitude” of the Narendra Modi government.“The problem in Jammu and Kashmir stems from the utterly negative and undemocratic attitude of the Narendra Modi government. After abrogating Article 370 and taking away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, there have been demands to restore what was taken away. But even statehood has not been restored... Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories,” Baby said.

Earlier, on Saturday, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah claimed that Pakistan was“protecting” the people of Jammu and Kashmir by repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, while alleging that the Centre's intentions towards the region were not good. Addressing a workers' convention here, Abdullah questioned whether "Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi" and said, "Pakistan's continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue internationally were putting pressure on India."

“What can you expect from Delhi? You must have the courage to stand up to them and fight. If you do not, you will be wiped out. Your name and identity will disappear, and no one will even remember you. Our neighbour is constantly after them. It goes everywhere, saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. It is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good. They say one thing but do something entirely different,” Abdullah said. He further called on people to stand by the truth, warning that their future would remain insecure unless they spoke out and stood firm.“You must have the courage to stand by the truth. Speaking the truth is not easy, but unless you speak the truth and stand firm by it, your future will never be secure,” he said. Abdullah's remarks drew strong criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who accused him of echoing Pakistan's narrative. The remarks triggered sharp reactions from leaders who accused him of making anti-national statements and demanded action against him.

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