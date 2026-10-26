Rain Expected Monday Evening As Unsettled Weather Intensifies Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Scattered showers are expected across parts of Jordan on Monday evening, particularly in the south, as a period of atmospheric instability begins to affect the Kingdom ahead of more widespread rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Monday's weather will remain moderate across most regions and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds appearing at varying altitudes.

Rainfall is expected to develop during the evening, mainly in southern areas, where some showers could be briefly heavy and accompanied by thunder.

Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will be moderate, occasionally picking up and raising dust, particularly across the Badia.

The department warned of reduced visibility due to early-morning fog over high mountain areas and dust in desert regions. Motorists were also cautioned against slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall.

Monday's highs are forecast at 30 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 28 C in West Amman, compared with 27 C in the northern highlands, 25 C in the Sharah highlands, 29 C across the plains and 32 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 34 C in the northern Jordan Valley, at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba, and 35 C in the southern Jordan Valley.

Unsettled conditions are forecast to intensify on Tuesday, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and showers to various parts of the Kingdom, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea.

The rain may be accompanied by thunder, lightning and occasional hail, with heavier downpours possible in some areas during the evening and overnight.

The department warned that heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas. Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will become active at intervals, stirring dust and reducing visibility, particularly across the Badia.

The unsettled weather will continue into Wednesday, with scattered showers expected in different regions. Rain could be briefly heavy and accompanied by thunder, especially in southern and eastern Jordan.

Temperatures will be pleasant in the highlands and plains and moderate elsewhere, with westerly winds occasionally becoming active.

By Thursday, the weather is expected to become more settled, with pleasant conditions in the highlands and plains and moderate temperatures across the remaining regions. Clouds will persist at varying altitudes, while southwesterly winds will shift northwesterly during the evening.

//Petra// RZ