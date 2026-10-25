Criminal Carrying Rs 25,000 Reward Injured In Police Encounter In UP's Ghaziabad, Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 26 (IANS) The Shalimar Garden police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad have arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 following an encounter in which he sustained a bullet injury to his right leg. Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, a stolen scooter and a phone from his possession.

According to ACP Atul Kumar, on the intervening night of October 26, the in-charge of the DLF police outpost was conducting patrols and checking vehicles at Bhagat Singh Chowk along with a police team.

During checking, the team spotted a suspicious person riding a scooter from the DLF area. On noticing the police, the rider turned his scooter around and attempted to flee. However, the scooter fell while he was trying to escape, following which he ran towards a lane leading to a nearby cemetery.

The ACP said that when the police team chased the suspect, he opened fire at the personnel with the intention of killing them. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his right leg.

The injured suspect was subsequently apprehended and identified as Amjad, 25, son of Chand Mohammad and a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

ACP Atul Kumar said that 16 criminal cases had been registered against Amjad at various police stations in Ghaziabad. A reward of Rs 25,000 had also been announced for his arrest. He was wanted in a case registered at the Ankur Vihar police station and had been evading arrest for a considerable period.

During the operation, police recovered a.315-bore pistol, cartridges, a stolen scooter and a phone from the accused. Further investigation revealed that the scooter had been stolen from the Wazirabad police station area of Delhi.

The injured accused was taken to a hospital for preliminary treatment. Police said further legal proceedings were underway in the case.

ACP Atul Kumar reiterated that the police would continue taking strict action against criminals in the district.