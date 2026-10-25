India Reaffirms Stronger Trade And Investment Ties With The Netherlands

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthen economic ties with the Netherlands, exploring new avenues for trade and investment, and deepening engagement with the Indian community.

His visit featured engagements with stakeholders in the maritime and logistics sector in Rotterdam, interaction with the Indian community in Amsterdam, and media engagement, according to an official statement.

Goyal undertook a tour of the Port of Rotterdam, accompanied by its Chief Executive Officer, Boudewijn Siemons.

The visit highlighted the strategic importance of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, as a gateway for Indian goods to the European market and a key hub for international trade and global supply chains.

“We exchanged views on advancing port-led growth, enhancing logistics efficiency, strengthening supply chain connectivity, and unlocking new opportunities for trade and investment. As India modernises its existing ports and develops state-of-the-art maritime infrastructure, there is immense potential to collaborate with the Port of Rotterdam, draw on its expertise, and strengthen India-Netherlands cooperation,” Goyal highlighted.

The Minister's visit to the Port of Rotterdam underscored the Netherlands' strategic importance as a gateway to Europe, particularly in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

With the Agreement expected to create significant new opportunities for Indian exporters, the Netherlands' world-class ports, logistics infrastructure and connectivity with European markets can play an important role in facilitating increased trade flows and strengthening India-Europe supply chains.

The minister also attended an Indian community interaction hosted by the Embassy of India at the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, with approximately 70 participants.

The gathering brought together members of the Indian community, including business and professional representatives, and provided an opportunity to engage with the diaspora, said the statement.

The engagement reaffirmed the importance of the Indian community in fostering closer connections between India and the Netherlands and in contributing to bilateral economic, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The programme also highlighted opportunities for stronger collaboration in maritime logistics and other areas of mutual interest, including in the context of the India-EU FTA and closer economic integration between India and Europe.

-IANS

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