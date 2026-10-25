UP CM Yogi To Inaugurate 48 Projects Worth Rs 411 Crore In Kanpur On Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur, Oct 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Kanpur on Monday to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 411 crore for the Bithoor and Bilhaur Assembly constituencies.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will inaugurate 48 development projects and lay the foundation stones for several others.

The projects include works worth approximately Rs 266 crore that will be inaugurated and development initiatives valued at around Rs 145 crore for which foundation stones will be laid. Certificates will also be distributed to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes during the programme.

According to the proposed schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at the helipad in Bithoor at 11 a.m. He will then address a public meeting at Nanarao Park at 11.30 a.m. A pandal has been set up at the park to accommodate attendees. The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave the venue at 12.10 p.m.

The district administration has completed preparations for the visit, with officials inspecting the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

The development projects planned for the Bithoor and Bilhaur constituencies cover several sectors, including road construction, rural connectivity, educational infrastructure, training centres and government buildings. The initiatives also include improvements to public facilities and infrastructure related to police and administrative services.

In the Bilhaur constituency, several projects involving roads, link roads, rural connectivity and educational facilities are scheduled for inauguration. Similar initiatives concerning roads, educational institutions and other public amenities are planned for Bithoor.

The projects are aimed at improving transportation, strengthening connectivity between villages and nearby areas, and providing better infrastructure and public services to residents.

The programme will also commemorate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, highlighting the life and literary contributions of Maharishi Valmiki, traditionally revered as the author of the Ramayana. The occasion will underline the relevance of his teachings and ideals, while also highlighting the contribution of the Valmiki community and promoting the message of social harmony.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Chief Minister's visit. Around 500 police personnel will be deployed at the venue and in the surrounding areas. Senior police officials have been assigned responsibilities to oversee security, while drone surveillance will also be used to monitor the arrangements.

Security and traffic management measures have been planned along the route from the helipad to the public meeting venue to ensure the safe and orderly movement of the Chief Minister and attendees.

The visit is expected to provide a major push to infrastructure development in the Bithoor and Bilhaur constituencies, with the inauguration of completed projects and the commencement of new development works forming a key part of the programme.