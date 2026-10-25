After Days Of Protests, Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Resumption Of Student Union Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Monday accepted the demands of the protesting students and announced it would hold students' union elections and constituted a committee to draft a students' union constitution, while adding that the action against the protestors would be revoked.

The students' union would now be restored after suspension of two decades.

In an order issued on Monday, the University said that the elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the students' union constitution.

"The Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union Elections will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the students' union of Jamia Millia Islamia," read the order.

"Suspension and Show-Cause Notices issued to students during the period of protest are hereby revoked," it read.

It further mentioned that a committee shall be constituted to enquire into the actions of security staff during the protests.

The University has also demanded a public apology by the students who used "defamatory statements" against the administration during the protest.

"Further, the protesting students have submitted that they shall issue a public apology through a press conference for any defamatory statements/action/posts made during the protest against the university administration. All such posts shall be taken down from channels on social media with immediate effect. This submission has been taken on record, and the same shall be monitored for compliance. The protest shall be called off immediately on issue of this order," the University stated.

The decision comes after 14 days of students' protest.

The students have been protesting since October 12 to restore the JMISU, which was dissolved in 2006. Several students have been on a hunger strike, demanding restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the University's Chief Proctor over a "crackdown" on protestors.