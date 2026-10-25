Two Schoolgirls Drown In Udupi Lake During Bathing Incident In India

Tragic Drowning Incident in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Two schoolgirls drowned in a lake at Hosadu village near Mullikatte in Kundapura taluk. According to reports, the girls had gone to the lake to wash clothes and take a bath when they drowned. Police, along with the fire brigade, the emergency response team, and the locals, conducted a rescue operation. The bodies were retrieved and shifted to the Government Hospital mortuary. Further investigation is ongoing.

Separate Drowning Case at Velankanni Beach

In a separate incident, on October 15, two tourists from Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district drowned after being swept away by a powerful wave while bathing in the sea at Velankanni Beach in Nagapattinam district, police said. The deceased were identified as Vincent and Maria, who were part of a group of 15 tourists from Kodaikanal visiting Velankanni for a holiday. The incident occurred when Vincent and Maria were bathing in the sea at Velankanni. A sudden, powerful wave swept them away one after the other, causing them to drown.

Rescue and Investigation Details

Police personnel recovered Vincent's body, while Velankanni Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved Maria's body. Both bodies were subsequently brought ashore. The bodies were sent to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Velankanni police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. (ANI)

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