Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Returns This Week, Temperature May Drop To 15°C

Delhi woke up to cooler weather on Sunday after overnight showers and isolated hailstorms brought down temperatures across the capital. The minimum temperature dropped to 17°C, marking the lowest reading of the season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department reported very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few parts of Delhi during the night between Saturday and Sunday. Isolated hailstorms were also reported in parts of central and south Delhi.

The IMD attributed the weather activity to a weak western disturbance in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, along with moisture flowing in from the Arabian Sea.

Rainfall measurements recorded until 8.30 am on Sunday stood at 4.4 mm at Safdarjung, 5.8 mm at Lodhi Road and 0.8 mm at Delhi Ridge.

Minimum temperature may fall to 15°C as more rain is forecast

Delhi residents can expect cooler mornings over the coming days, with the IMD forecasting a further dip in minimum temperatures. The mercury is likely to settle between 15°C and 17°C, bringing a more noticeable chill to the city.

The weather department has also indicated the possibility of another spell of light rain towards the end of the week. According to the forecast, showers are likely on October 29 and 30, potentially bringing further changes in local temperatures.

Sunday's readings at individual weather stations reflected the cooler conditions across the capital. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7°C, while Lodhi Road registered 16.4°C. The minimum at Delhi Ridge was 16.2°C, and Ayanagar recorded 17.2°C.

For maximum temperatures, Palam reported 29.4°C, Lodhi Road recorded 31°C, Delhi Ridge registered 31.4°C and Ayanagar saw 30.8°C.

Delhi's AQI improves, but air quality may turn poor

The rainfall also brought temporary relief from pollution in Delhi. The city's average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 153 on Sunday, compared with 191 on Saturday, marking a decline of 38 points.

Both readings fell within the 'moderate' category under the Central Pollution Control Board's classification. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, while readings from 201 to 300 fall under the poor category. The scale classifies 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.

However, the improvement may not last. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate to the poor category between October 26 and October 28. The outlook for the following six days suggests that pollution levels could fluctuate between poor and moderate.

While cooler weather and the possibility of more rain offer some relief from the lingering warmth, residents should keep an eye on changing pollution levels alongside the IMD's latest weather updates.