New Non-Fiction Book By Cameron Bagg Presents Photographic Evidence Challenging Long-Held Assumptions About Paranormal Phenomena

MENAFN - GetNews)""I wrote this book for every person who has ever had an experience they could not explain and wondered if anyone else would believe them. The photographs in these pages are my answer. The evidence has been there all along, and now it is collected in one place for the world to examine.""Paranormal investigator Cameron Bagg has published a non-fiction book that uses photographs from his forty-year career to argue that ghosts can be captured on camera in any location and at any time. The book combines personal narrative with visual evidence drawn from more than a thousand investigations to make its case to a general readership.

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada - October 25, 2026 - A newly released non-fiction book by veteran paranormal investigator Cameron Bagg is turning heads with its bold thesis and its extensive collection of previously unpublished photographs. The book argues that ghosts are not only real but that they can be documented through photography in any location, regardless of whether that place has any known history of unusual activity. It draws on more than forty years of experience and over one thousand investigations to support its claims.

The book enters a publishing landscape where interest in unexplained phenomena remains robust. While much of the available literature in this space consists of anthologies compiled from various contributors or academic analyses that remain intentionally agnostic on the question of whether ghosts exist, Bagg's work takes a different approach. He writes as a practitioner who has spent his professional life in the field, and his book functions simultaneously as an autobiography of that career and as an organized presentation of what he considers his strongest evidence.

Photographs form the backbone of the argument. Bagg has selected images from across the full span of his investigative career, choosing examples that he believes are most resistant to conventional explanations. Each image is situated within a detailed account of the investigation during which it was taken, providing readers with information about the environment, the equipment in use, and the sequence of events that preceded and followed the moment of capture. This layered presentation is designed to give readers the tools to form their own assessments rather than simply asking them to accept the author's conclusions at face value.

The book's assertion that photographic evidence of spirits can be obtained anywhere represents a significant departure from the popular framing of paranormal phenomena as tied to specific haunted sites. Bagg argues that this misconception has limited both public understanding and investigative practice for too long. His own fieldwork, he writes, has repeatedly produced anomalous images in settings that would not traditionally be associated with ghostly activity, and he presents these cases as evidence that the phenomena are far more widespread than most people realize.

Written with a general adult audience in mind, the book has found early traction among female readers who have long been a core demographic for non-fiction exploring the boundaries of known experience. Bagg's writing style is direct and personal, weaving together the drama of nighttime investigations with thoughtful commentary on what decades of exposure to the unexplained have taught him about perception, belief, and the nature of evidence itself. He does not shy away from describing moments of doubt or cases that failed to yield results, lending the narrative a sense of honesty that readers have responded to positively in early discussions online.

Beyond the evidence itself, the book offers a portrait of a life shaped by an unusual vocation. Bagg recounts the evolution of his methods over four decades, from early investigations conducted with rudimentary equipment to more recent cases benefiting from advances in camera technology. This historical arc gives the book an additional dimension, serving as an informal chronicle of how the practice of paranormal investigation has changed over the past generation.

The book is available for purchase through both the Amazon and Kindle websites, and has already prompted conversations among readers and researchers interested in the ongoing question of what lies beyond ordinary perception. Bagg has expressed hope that the work will encourage others to approach the subject with open minds and careful attention to the evidence at hand.

About Us

Cameron Bagg is a non-fiction author and paranormal investigator with a career spanning more than four decades and over one thousand documented investigations. He specializes in photographic documentation of unexplained phenomena and shares his findings through published works and online platforms. Visit cameronbagg for more information.

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