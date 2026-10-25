Security Forces Capture Three Terrorists Involved In Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Joint security units and specialized commando teams captured three terrorists linked to the attack on a church in Hmoud village, Karak Governorate, following a pre-dawn operation on Monday that brought an intensive, non-stop manhunt to a close.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated that continuous search and tracking operations enabled intelligence teams to pinpoint the suspects' hideout inside an abandoned house in Karak Governorate. When ordered to surrender, the barricaded suspects opened fire on the perimeter.

Security forces returned fire under standard rules of engagement, wounding and disarming all three men before taking them into custody. No casualties were reported among security personnel, and a search of the site yielded a quantity of firearms and live ammunition.

"Terrorism has no place among us," the PSD affirmed in a statement, emphasizing that those operating outside the law, faith, and shared moral standards met a swift response from law enforcement. The directorate reiterated its resolve to act decisively against any attempt to endanger national stability or citizen safety.

The terrorist assault targeted a church in Hmoud village in Karak Governorate on Friday, resulting in nine fatalities and leaving 34 individuals injured.

//Petra// AA