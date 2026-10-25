Gov't Spokesperson: Jordan Delivers Justice For Martyrs Following Karak Arrests

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Official Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani affirmed on Monday that Jordan delivers swift justice for the blood of its martyrs following the arrest of the terrorists responsible for the attack in Hmoud village, Karak Governorate.

In a statement posted on X early Monday, Momani commended the relentless efforts of security agencies involved in the successful joint operation. He noted that continuous search and tracking efforts since the crime led forces to locate the three perpetrators inside an abandoned house in Karak Governorate early Monday morning.

Momani confirmed that all three suspects were injured and taken into custody following an armed clash after refusing to surrender. He emphasized that no casualties were sustained among the security forces during the tactical breach.

"Terrorism has no place among us," Momani stated, adding that the group–operating outside religion, customs, and ethics–met a swift and just response from law enforcement.

"We stand vigilant and will strike with an iron fist, without mercy or leniency, against anyone who attempts to compromise Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens," the minister added, offering renewed prayers for the martyrs and wishing a full recovery to those injured in the attack.

//Petra// AA