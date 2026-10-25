Zelensky: Bipartisan Support For Ukraine In U.S. Grows Stronger

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with TS, according to Ukrinform.

"Bipartisan support [for Ukraine] is now stronger than it has been in the past year and a half. Because everyone has realized-both from what is happening and from my conversations with them, both public and private-that this is unfair. Unjust actions have been taken against Ukraine that have nothing to do with finances or politics, but are related exclusively to people's lives and Ukraine's ability to defend itself. All these issues, from intelligence to Starlink, are about the ability to defend ourselves. Everyone has felt this. And we have strong support among both Democrats and Republicans. I am grateful to them for that,” the President said.

announces security meeting in Brussels with U.S., Ukrainian, EU and NATO representative

As reported by Ukrinform, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are threatening to block a $350 billion package of additional defense spending for the Pentagon unless the Trump administration toughens its policy toward Russia.

Photo: Office of the President