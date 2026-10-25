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Elspeth Mclennan

Elspeth Mclennan


Date: 2026-10-25 11:36:03

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Research Associate, Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group, University of Sydney
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Elspeth is a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Sydney's Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group. She has expertise in conservation genetics and using translocation and assisted colonisations as a conservation management tool.

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  • –present Postdoctoral Research Associate, Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group, University of Sydney

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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