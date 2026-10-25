The US-China Biotech Trade War That Isn't

MENAFN - Asia Times) On October 22, the US Treasury proposed adding biotechnology to the list of Chinese sectors that American capital may no longer finance.

A week earlier, China's Ministry of Commerce had proposed barring the foreign sale of five biomedical technologies, including cell and gene therapy platforms. Two governments that agree on almost nothing moved in the same direction within days of each other.

It is tempting to read the moves as another front in the US-China trade war. The fine print points elsewhere: both rules leave licensing alone. Treasury's fact sheet says licensing deals are not off limits, so American drugmakers can keep buying the rights to medicines invented in China.

Beijing's draft list likewise says its curbs do not apply to licensing, partnerships or contract research. In other words, both capitals drawn the same line: molecules may cross the Pacific, ownership may not.

That formula deserves more attention than the rhetoric around it, because it shows what each government actually fears, and what each is prepared to live with.

Neither side can afford to cut off licensing. China's share of newly started clinical trials rose from 4% in 2015 to 30% in 2025, and it now accounts for roughly 30% of the world's innovative drug pipeline.

The reason is not mysterious. A Phase I trial in China runs about seven months against 17 or more in the United States, and costs a third to a half less, because patients are recruited quickly and the first-in-human review is fast.

Licensing deals for Chinese-origin drugs reached US$137.7 billion in 2025, nearly ten times the 2021 figure. AstraZeneca, AbbVie and Pfizer have each signed deals worth billions for Chinese molecules.