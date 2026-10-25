Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Attend Krishna Das Kirtan In Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend Spiritual Kirtan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were among those who attended American musician Krishna Das' kirtan in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple were seen singing along to devotional songs during the event, with videos from the evening circulating on social media. In one of the videos, Anushka is seen clapping and singing along to the devotional chants. Virat, meanwhile, briefly looks towards the camera before turning his attention back to the music and joining in the singing. The couple were also spotted arriving at the Gateway of India before attending the kirtan. The event was part of Krishna Das' India tour. This is not the first time Virat and Anushka have attended a kirtan by Krishna Das. The couple also attended a service at Union Chapel in London in July 2026. They have often been seen visiting spiritual places and attending religious gatherings in India and abroad.

Virat Kohli's Recent Cricketing Form

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Virat has been in good form in ODIs this year. He has scored 552 runs in nine innings across nine matches, at an average of 69.00 and a strike rate of 117.94. His tally includes two centuries and three half-centuries, with a highest score of 139 not out. During the recent ODI series against the West Indies, Kohli scored 168 runs in three innings. His performance included a 139 not out off 88 balls in the first match while chasing a target of 296. The 37-year-old is the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket history, with 15,109 runs at an average of 58.78. He has scored 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries in the format, with a highest score of 183. Kohli will next be in action against New Zealand in a five-match ODI series scheduled to begin on November 4.

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