Mona Agarwal Celebrates Historic Asian Para Games Gold Medal Success

Mona Agarwal Celebrates Historic Asian Para Games Success

Indian para-shooter Mona Agarwal expressed happiness at her incredible Asian Para Games campaign and dedicated her two gold medals to her coaches and team. India's Asian Para Games heroes received a warm welcome back home after a record-breaking campaign of 114 medals, including 30 gold medals. Out of these 30 golds, two historic gold medals belonged to Mona in the women's 10 m air rifle SH1 shooting and women's 50 m rifle three positions SH1 category.

Speaking to ANI after being welcomed at the Delhi Airport, Mona said, "Two gold medals, five records, this is a massive achievement for me. Being a flag-bearer was a dream come true for me. The facilities were really good for us in Japan. I dedicate these medals to my family and the entire team, whose support helped me win these medals." "I am a part of the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) scheme under SAI (Sports Authority of India). It is giving me a lot of support. PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) has given me a support team. All my expenses are taken care of," she added.

Record-Breaking Performance in Shooting

She established Asian Para Games records in the 10m Air Rifle SH1 category in qualification and the final, with scores of 629.1 and 250.0. In the women's 50m Rifle 3 positions SH1, she made the world record with a score of 357.5.

India's Historic Medal Tally

India concluded its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines. India surpassed its previous edition's medal tally of 108, comprising 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. The country had initially won 111 medals at the last edition, but three were subsequently stripped following doping charges against Neeraj Yadav and Parveen. India's performance at Aichi-Nagoya exceeded expectations, particularly as the contingent was significantly smaller than the one that competed in the previous edition. A total of 168 para-athletes represented India at the 2026 Games, compared to 309 athletes at Hangzhou. (ANI)

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