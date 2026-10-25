Jordan Arrests 3 Suspects Over Karak Church Attack: State TV

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects in Friday's attack on a church in Karak that killed nine, state television said on Monday.

Nine were killed, and at least 40 were injured on October 23 when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in Jordan's Karak governorate.

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There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Such attacks are rare in Jordan, though authorities in the US ally say that in recent years they have repeatedly foiled attempted attacks by militants.

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Jordan's King Abdullah, a major US partner in the fight against militant groups, visited Karak hours after the attack and said the perpetrators would be punished "with an iron fist".

Following the shooting, security was stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations across Jordan, the US embassy in Amman said.

Christians make up a minority of Jordan's population. The country is home to several biblical sites that attract Christian pilgrims from around the world.

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