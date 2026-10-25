Russia Welcomes European Envoy For Ukraine Peace Talks: Kremlin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russia's Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow welcomes the European Union's nomination of an envoy for negotiations on Ukraine, underscoring the importance of the envoy's credibility in paving the way for a settlement.

Commenting Sunday on reports that Finnish President Alexander Stubb could be nominated to lead the negotiations, Peskov said if a negotiator is found, that is good. If the negotiator sincerely seeks to contribute to a peaceful settlement, that would be even better.

The European Union has wanted this for a long time, but it can't make a decision on nominating a negotiator, and it is difficult to describe this stance as constructive. So far, they are only talking and taking no action, he added.

Earlier, European media reported that Europe was considering five candidates to lead dialogue with Russia on Ukraine: Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, for his part, stressed that Moscow wasn't concerned with the identity of Europe's negotiator; what mattered was the negotiator's position at the negotiating table.